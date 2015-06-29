Popular Australia attraction may slide into the sea

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM - It looks as if someone has made a cut in a wedding cake, but no one is celebrating.

With visible fractures observed in Australia's Wedding Cake Rock formation, the country's National Parks and Wildlife Service has warned visitors to stay away from the beloved attraction located along Sydney's Royal Coast Walk, CNN reports. A recently completed geotechnical assessment of the formation's condition shows that the rock is "precariously balancing on the edge of the cliff and severely undercut," according to an NPWS news release. The service says the entire rock formation could collapse anytime within a decade. "We have now received the results and the report is clear -- standing on the rock platform risks a truly tragic outcome," said Gary Dunnett of the NPWS in New South Wales. Full story