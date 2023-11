ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A well-known Kazakhstani actor Mentai Utepbergenov has lost his battle with cancer and passed away in Almaty today at the age of 69.

Utepbergenov is a native of Semipalatinsk region and a graduate of the Moscow Circus College and the Russian State University of Cinematography. He appeared in over 60 films.

The memorial service will be held on January 7.