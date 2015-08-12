Population growth registered in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The population of Kazakhstan has grown compared to the same reporting period of the last year.

As the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan informs, the population of the country made 17 541.2 thousand people as of July 1, 2015. Thus, 9 967.2 thousand people or 56.8% are living in the cities and towns of the country and 7 574.0 thousand people or 43.2% are living in rural areas. In the January-June 2015 period, the population of the country increased by 123.6 thousand people or 0.7% compared to June 1, 2014.

The number of babies born in the period from January-June 2015 made 194.2 thousand people which is 0.5% more than in January-June 2014.

The number of people who died in the reporting period made 67.0 thousand, which is 0.1% more than in January-June 2014.

The natural growth of the population increased by 0.8 persons in January-June 2015 compared to the same period of 2014.