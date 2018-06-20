Portugal beat Marocco in group B match at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Portugal beat Marocco scoring one-nil in a group B match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals at Moscow's Luzhniki stadium in front of a crowd of 78,011, TASS reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted in the 4th minute, becoming the second leading international goal-scorer of all time. He has now scored more international goals (85 in 152 matches he played for the national team) than any other European player in history.

As of today, Ronaldo is the current World Cup's top scorer with four goals to his credit. Russia's Denis Cheryshev is number two with three.

It was the second Portugal-Marocco encounter in history. In 1986, Marocco gained the upper hand by three goals to one in the group stage.

Portugal is now in the lead in group B with four points, Iran follows with three points after one match, and Spain is third (1,1). Marocco lost both matches to have gained nothing