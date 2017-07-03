Portugal beats Mexico 2-1, finishes 3rd in Confederations Cup

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM European champion Portugal, playing without superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, came from behind to beat Mexico 2-1 and take third place in the FIFA Confederations Cup on Sunday, EFE reports.

Cristiano received permission last Wednesday from Portuguese coach Fernando Santos to go on vacation.

Andre Silva failed to open the scoring for Portugal, missing a penalty during the first half.

After a scoreless first half, Portuguese defender Luis Neto scored a self-goal just 10 minutes into the second half.

Pepe scored a late equalizer in stoppage time, so the teams had to play two 15-minute extra time periods.

Adrien Silva scored the winner for Portugal on a penalty in the 104th minute.

Portuguese defender Nelson Semedo and Mexican Raul Jimenez were sent off in the 106th and 112th minutes, respectively.

With this victory, Portugal took the bronze medal in its Confederations Cup debut.

Portugal was eliminated from the semifinals after falling against Chile on a penalty shootout on June 28, while Mexico was thrashed by Germany 4-1 on June 29.

Germany and Chile are set to play the Confederations Cup final later on Sunday at the Zenit Arena in Russia.