Portugal’s Global Trade and Investment Agency plans to open office in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Portugal's Global Trade and Investment Agency (AICEP) plans to open its office in Astana, Kazakhstan by the end of 2016, the agency's head, Miguel Frasquilho said.

AICEP will open offices in Dili (East Timor), Seoul (South Korea) this year and in Mumbai (India) next year too.



Following a four-day visit to China, Frasquilho said that Asia continues to be the most economically dynamic part of the world, "which justifies our reinforced presence."



In Asia, besides three offices in China (Beijing, Shanghai and Macau), AICEP is represented in Japan, Saudi Arabia, India (New Delhi), Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Singapore.



AICEP is a Portuguese public business entity with the main objectives of attracting foreign investment to Portugal and supporting the internationalization of Portuguese companies, according to AKI Press.