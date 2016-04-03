Possible Malaysian MH370 piece of debris found near Mauritius Island

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - One more piece of debris probably being the internal part of cabin of the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 that disappeared almost two years ago was found on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius, media reported, citing the Malaysian Department of Civil Aviation director-general.

On March 29, Malaysian Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai said the third piece possibly belonging to the Malaysian Boeing was found off the coast of South Africa.

"We do not know what it is yet. We have to wait until Mauritius aviation authorities take custody of the debris," Director-General Datuk Seri Azharuddin Abdul Rahman was quoted as saying by the New Straits Times Online web portal.

The fragment is located off the coast of one of the most outlying islands, so the authorities will need some time to get there, he added.

"Once we have better pictures of the suspected debris, we will decide on the next course of action," Abdul Rahman explained.

Flight MH370, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014, less than an hour after takeoff. There were 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board the Boeing 777 aircraft.



Source: Sputniknews.com