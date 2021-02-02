Possible snow avalanches forecast near rivers in Almaty city on Feb 2-3

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Snow avalanches are predicted to possibly descend to the basins of the Ulken and Kishi Rivers in Almaty city on February 2-3, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Due to significant precipitation and unstable snow cover on the mountain slopes snow avalanches are possibly predicted to descend to the basins of the Ulken and Kishi Rivers on February 2-3, 2021 in Almaty city.

The Met Office warns to avoid steer snow slopes to prevent avalanches.