Possibly habitable planet found outside solar system

ANKARA. KAZINFORM U.S. space agency NASA has discovered the «first potentially habitable world» outside of our own solar system, according to reports on Wednesday.

«Locatedabout 31 light-years away, the super-Earth planet -- named GJ 357 d -- wasdiscovered in early 2019 owing to NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite(TESS), a mission designed to comb the heavens for exoplanets,» ScienceDailyreported.

Theexoplanet is six times larger than earth and could maintain liquid water due toits distance from its own star, which provides suitable atmospheric pressure, AnadoluAgency reports.

The detailsof the discovery were published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics andpresented at an exoplanet conference in Massachusetts.