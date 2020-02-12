Postage stamps honoring Abai and Al Farabi released in Switzerland

BERN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Embassy in Switzerland initiated the issuing of the commemorative postage stamps to celebrate 175th anniversary of the great Kazakh poet and thinker, Abai, and 1150th anniversary of the birth of Abu Nasr Farabi (Al-Farabi), Turkic scholar and philosopher.

The Embassy uses the stamps issued in its daily business mail. Talks are underway to distribute commemorative stamps throughout Switzerland.

Despite the development of up-to-date digital technologies and e-service, the postal service remains one of the most popular communication resources in Switzerland. The SwissPost stamps are popular among stamp collectors and tourists.