Potato growing digital technology pioneered in Karaganda rgn

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The full cycle of digital technology for growing potatoes has been introduced in Karaganda region. Deputy Governor of Karaganda region Serik Shaidarov made a working trip to Nura district, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the regional administration.

Serik Shaidarov visited large grain farms. At the meeting, the farmers of the district said the state of crops is quite good this year. The grain farmers now give more attention to using mineral fertilizers in their fields. The state-of-the-art technologies make it possible to get bigger yields when harvesting.

In Nura district, cereals are grown over an area of 237,000 hectares in 2018, while the area of land for growing potatoes is 922 hectares, which is 22.6% more than a year ago.

Przhevalskoye LLP has 25,000 hectares of harvesting area. The farm actively uses a soil moisture conservation technology and upgrades the agriculture machinery fleet. This year, 6 modern combine harvesters and two new tractors have been purchased.

Shakhterskoye LLP is involved in the pilot project for the introduction of the precision farming technology being implemented nationwide as part of the Agricultural Sector Digitalization Program. The enterprise has recently started potato growing and is successful in this regard. The yield reached 40,000 kg per hectare owing to the introduction of the full cycle of digital technology for growing potatoes.

The deputy governor also held a meeting with heads of the district departments, and heads of villages and settlements' administrations. The attendees discussed issues of agricultural development. He gave instructions as to the accomplishment of the key indicators for the beef farming development, investment in agriculture, and veterinary safety.