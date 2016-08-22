  • kz
    Poultry farm under construction in W Kazakhstan

    15:33, 22 August 2016
    Photo: None
    URALSK. KAZINFORM A poultry farm with an annual capacity of 6,000 tonnes of chicken meat is being constructed now in Schapovo settlement of Zelenovsky district in West Kazakhstan region.

    Governor of the region Altai Kulginov checked the course of construction works. He was reported that 1.7 bln tenge had been allocated this year for the project under the Business Road Map 2020 program. The project’s general contractor is LLP Keruen Zholy. 250 people are employed there.  

    Following his trip, Kulginov stressed that the construction works must be finished by  the yearend.

    Agro-industrial complex development West Kazakhstan region Agriculture News
