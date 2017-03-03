Povetkin banned indefinitely

ASTANA. KAZINFORM WBC announced it has fined Alexander Povetkin $250,000 and suspended him from participating in any WBC-sanctioned bouts indefinitely for doping violations, Kazinform has learnt from foreign media.

Povetkin's (31-1-KO23), 37, last fight with Bermane Stiverne was cancelled after the Russian heavyweight tested positive for the banned muscle-building drug.



Prior to this failed test Povetkin's also failed a doping test in May 2016 before a fight with WBC champion Deontay Wilder. His team admitted he had previously been taking meldonium, which was included into the World Anti-Doping Agency banned list in January.



Povetkin wasn't banned then arguing that he had stopped taking meldonium in 2015, before it was added to the list.

However, now WBC have placed an indefinite suspension and fine on Povetkin.



"Pursuant to the August 17, 2016, WBC Ruling, the WBC hereby rules that Mr. Povetkin shall be suspended for participating in any WBC-sanctioned bouts indefinitely; Mr. Povetkin shall pay a $250,000 USD fine to the WBC," the council said in its ruling.



The suspension applies only to WBC fights, and Povetkin will be eligible to apply for reinstatement to the WBC rankings after one year.