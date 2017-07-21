Povetkin reinstated into WBO’s ratings, ranked eighth

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian heavyweight Alexander Povetkin has been reinstated into the ratings of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), taking the eighth place on the new list, the organization's press service reported, according to TASS .

UK's heavyweight Hughie Fury retains his number one ranking with the World Boxing Organization, followed by Germany's Christian Hammer, who ranks second, and Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev, ranked third. New Zealand's Joseph Parker possesses the WBO belt.

Overnight into July 2, Povetkin, aged 37, defeated Ukrainian Andrey Rudenko in a 12-round fight for the WBO international title and the WBA (World Boxing Association) continental title. After the fight, Povetkin was reinstated into the rankings of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and on Thursday into the WBA rankings. On July 17, he was listed as a "clean" boxer in the Clean Boxing Program developed by the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

In May 2016, a bout between Povetkin and WBC world champion Deontay Wilder was canceled after Povetkin had tested positive for meldonium. In December 2016 a bout against Canada's Bermane Stiverne for the title of interim WBC world champion was also canceled because traces of ostarine had been found in Povetkin's test. Later, Povetkin was removed from the WBC and IBF rankings. The WBO refused to reinstate him, but later the WBO and WBA exonerated the Russian boxer.