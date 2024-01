ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An accident involving a power shovel and a Mitsubishi car has happened in Almaty city today, Kazinform reports.





The Hyundai power shovel crashed into the Mitsubishi car that was travelling north of Momyshuly Street. As a result of the crash, the Mitsubishi vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane and collided with a Toyota Prado car.



No casualties were reported.