Powerball jackpot: No winner for record $900m prize

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - No-one has won the largest lottery jackpot in US history, the $900m (£620m) on offer in Saturday night's Powerball draw.

Lottery fever in the US had resulted in long queues outside lottery-ticket vendors, driving up the jackpot value.

A single winner could have taken home about $558m (£384m) if they had chosen a lump-sum prize.

The prize will now be rolled over to Wednesday when the jackpot is expected to be $1.3bn.

The winning numbers for the Saturday jackpot were 32, 16, 19, 57 and 34, and the Powerball number was 13.

Powerball is played in 44 of 50 states and three American territories. It takes place each Wednesday and Saturday at 22:59 PM (03:59 GMT).

Winners can be paid the full jackpot in annual instalments over 29 years or take a lower cash prize.

Lottery officials quoted in US media said the odds of winning last night were one in 292 million.

