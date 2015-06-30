  • kz
    Powerful blast hits near US embassy, Supreme court in Kabul

    16:34, 30 June 2015
    KABUL. KAZINFORM - A powerful explosion occurred near the US Embassy and Supreme Court in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said Tuesday.

    According to witnesses, the explosion was detonated by a suicide bomber and was directed at a convoy of foreign military vehicles, DPA news agency reported. There is so far no information on injuries or deaths from the blast. Kazinform has learnt from Sputnik International .

    Incidents Armed conflicts World News
