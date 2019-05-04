  • kz
    Powerful dust storm to batter Atyrau region May 4

    08:08, 04 May 2019
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A powerful dust storm is forecast to sweep across Atyrau region today, May 4.

    The Atyrau region emergency situations department warns citizens of approaching deterioration of weather conditions on Saturday. It forecasts the dust storm gusting up to 18-23 m/s to roll across the region.

    As earlier reported, on May 3 wild winds tore the secondary school roof off in Kurmangazy region and ripped the five-storied house roof off in the regional centre. The winds also uprooted trees and damaged power lines.

