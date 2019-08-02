  • kz
    Powerful earthquake rocks Indonesian coast

    19:34, 02 August 2019
    Photo: None
    JAKARTA. KAZINFORM - A magnitude 6.8 earthquake has struck off the island of Sumatra, western Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported on Friday, TASS reports.

    According tothe service, the quake hit at a depth pf 10 km, its epicenter was 261 km fromthe city of Tangerang with a population of 1.3 million people.

    According toReuters, Indonesian seismologists issued a tsunami warning.

    Eaelier,Reuters reported the magnitude 7 earthquake, citing the United StatesGeological Survey (USGS).

    There hasbeen no reports on victims or destruction so far.

