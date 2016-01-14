Powerful earthquake rocks northern Japan, tsunami warning issued

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A magnitude 6.7 earthquake has been registered in the north of Japan, Japan Meteorological Agency said on Thursday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 50 kilometers in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido. A tsunami warming has been issued. Meteorologists do not anticipate damages from the tsunami but recommend local residents to leave coastal areas. Hokkaido Electric Power, an energy company, is examining its nuclear facilities for possible damages. According to the company, no damage was done to the Tomari nuclear power plant located in the prefecture of Hokkaido. The plant was shut down, like the majority of Japan's nuclear plants, after the Fukushima-1 disaster in 2011. As a result of an accident at the Fukushima-1 nuclear plant caused by a devastating earthquake, nuclear fuels melted in the plant's three units. Vast territories were contaminated with radioactive substances. Works to remove nuclear fuels from the plant will be conducted for years. The authorities plan to demount the Fukushima plant by 2040.

Source: TASS