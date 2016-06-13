Powerful explosion rocks Lebanon’s capital

BEIRUT. KAZINFORM A powerful bomb exploded in Beirut on Sunday, destroying several cars and severely damaging one of Lebanon's biggest banks, but causing no casualties, officials said.

The state-run National News Agency said the bomb was placed under a car. Lebanese Interior Minister Nohad Machnouk, speaking to Lebanon’s private LBC station, confirmed the report but did not say whether anyone was targeted by the blast, which shook nearby buildings.

