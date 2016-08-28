Powerful hurricane strikes Grozny, Chechnya, woman killed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A powerful hurricane hit Chechnya on Saturday evening. Accompanied by heavy rainfall and hail, the hurricane killed Heda Salimsultanova, a 21-yearl-old citizen of Grozny.

The woman was trapped by a wall of a house. She died of multiple injuries in a hospital. One more woman and a child were rescued from a car trapped by a fallen tree.



A 57-year-old man was hospitalized too.



In whole, 70 buildings and social facilities were damaged by the hurricane in Grozny. The city declared state of emergency.







