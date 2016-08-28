  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Powerful hurricane strikes Grozny, Chechnya, woman killed

    12:56, 28 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A powerful hurricane hit Chechnya on Saturday evening. Accompanied by heavy rainfall and hail, the hurricane killed Heda Salimsultanova, a 21-yearl-old citizen of Grozny.

    The woman was trapped by a wall of a house. She died of multiple injuries in a hospital. One more woman and a child were rescued from a car trapped by a fallen tree.

    A 57-year-old man was hospitalized too.

    In whole, 70 buildings and social facilities were damaged by the hurricane  in Grozny. The city declared state of emergency.



    Tags:
    World News Video News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!