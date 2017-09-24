Powerful Mexico aftershock blamed for 4 deaths

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM Four people died as a result of a magnitude-6.1 aftershock that caused alarm in southern and central Mexico on Saturday, four days after a magnitude-7.1 earthquake left at least 305 dead, EFE reports.





Two women died of a heart attack in Mexico City after a seismic alert system was activated by the temblor.





The Mexican capital sustained massive damage in the deadly Sept. 19 earthquake, although experts said Saturday's temblor was an aftershock of the massive magnitude-8.2 earthquake that struck just off Mexico's southern coast on Sept. 7 and caused 98 deaths.





Two other people died in southern Mexico on Saturday: a woman from Asuncion Ixtaltepec - a town in the southern Isthmus of Tehuantepec region - whose house collapsed and a man who was attacked by bees when a beehive fell to the ground during the aftershock.





In the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region, the temblor caused the collapse of a bridge and several other structures that had been affected by the Sept. 7 earthquake, the most powerful to strike Mexico since 1932.





Seismologists said the epicenter of the aftershock was located in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca.