Powerful typhoon approaches northeastern Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM A powerful typhoon moved northward off the Pacific coast of Japan on Thursday, with the weather agency warning of heavy rain and high waves in the eastern and northeastern regions.

As of 5 a.m., slow-moving Typhoon Shanshan was off Choshi of Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, traveling north at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour with an atmospheric pressure of 975 hectopascals at its center. It was packing gusts of up to 180 kph, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, KYODO NEWS reports.

Airlines have already decided to cancel some flights to and from Narita, Sendai and other airports, while the typhoon also affected railway services in the areas.

Four people were injured on Wednesday, including an 82-year-old woman who fell due to strong wind and broke her leg in Hitachinaka, Ibaraki Prefecture.

In the 24-hour period through early Friday morning, 157 millimeters of rain is expected in Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture, and 127.5 mm in the city of Fukushima, the agency said.