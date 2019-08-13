Powerful typhoon Krosa on course to hit western Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Powerful typhoon Krosa is nearing Japan and is set to make landfall in western Japan, the weather agency said Tuesday.

Theapproach of the typhoon will coincide with a rush of holidaymakers returningfrom summer holidays. West Japan Railway Co. said it may fully suspendshinkansen bullet train runs on Thursday, depending on the typhoon, Kyodo News reports.

The JapanMeteorological Agency said the season's 10th typhoon was in the Pacific around500 kilometers from Japan's southwestern island of Tanegashima as of middayTuesday, and is expected to travel through western regions on Wednesday andThursday.

The agencywarned of potential mudslides, floods and rising rivers in western and easternareas as the typhoon is expected to bring torrential rains from later Tuesday.

Disastermanagement minister Junzo Yamamoto told officials of relevant ministries andagencies to work closely with local governments in preparation for heavy rains.

The typhoonwith an atmospheric pressure of 965 hectopascals at its center was packingwinds of up to 162 kph as of Tuesday noon, according to the agency.

In the24-hour period through 6 a.m. Wednesday, 300 millimeters of rain are forecastin the Tokai region in central Japan and 200 mm in the western region of Kinki.