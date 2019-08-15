Powerful typhoon pounds western Japan, leaving 1 dead

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A powerful typhoon made landfall in western Japan on Thursday, leaving one man dead and at least 40 people injured, while greatly disrupting summer holiday traffic, Kyodo reports.

Over 7,000 residents evacuated from their homes afterthe Japan Meteorological Agency warned of record rainfall totaling 1,200millimeters in western and eastern Japan areas facing the Pacific, as well aslandslides and floods.

Typhoon Krosa made landfall near Kure, HiroshimaPrefecture, around 3 p.m. before reaching the Sea of Japan. As of 9 p.m., itwas moving at a speed of 35 kilometers per hour around 80 km north of Matsue,Shimane Prefecture.

The season's 10th typhoon, with an atmosphericpressure of 980 hectopascals at its center and packing winds of up to 126 kph,was expected to be downgraded to an extratropical cyclone by early Saturday,according to the agency.

In the Shikoku region in western Japan, strong windsand rain triggered a large rock slide that closed a main road in a mountainvalley. A signboard measuring 5 meters long and 3.6 meters wide that wasinstalled at a height of 7 meters was blown over in an internet cafe parkinglot, but no one was injured.

In Onomichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, an 82-year-old manwas confirmed dead after falling into the sea Thursday morning while tying up aboat, apparently due to the strong wind.

A total of 40 people were injured from Wednesdaythrough Thursday in 13 prefectures, while evacuations were ordered in 15prefectures in western and southwestern Japan.

Among the injured, a woman in her 60s in Tsu, MiePrefecture, hit her hip after being blown over in strong wind on Wednesday. Aman in his 60s sustained head injuries after falling from his bicycle.

A 65-year-old male guard's index and middle fingerswere severed by a closing door in a parking lot of a commercial facility inHikone, Shiga Prefecture, due to the powerful wind caused by the typhoon.

West Japan Railway Co. suspended all Sanyo Shinkansenbullet train services operating Thursday between Shin-Osaka and Kokura butplans to resume them from Friday's first run. Local railway services inOkayama, Hiroshima and Yamaguchi prefectures were also canceled, according tothe company.

Shikoku Railway Co. suspended all services on thewestern main island.

Japan Airlines Co. and All Nippon Airways Co. canceledmore than 400 domestic and international flights Thursday.

As the typhoon hit Japan in the middle of the Bonholiday season when people return to their hometowns, long lines were seen atShin-Osaka Station with travelers trying to purchase Tokyo-bound shinkansentickets.

JR Tokyo Station was also busier than usual as thetyphoon coincided with a rush of travelers returning from holidays. CentralJapan Railway Co. has reduced Tokaido Shinkansen services between Tokyo andShin-Osaka due to the typhoon.

«I was worried whether shinkansen services willstop, so I returned home six hours earlier than scheduled. I'm glad I made ithome,» said 32-year-old Hiroshi Murakami, a company worker in Tokyo whotraveled to Nagoya in central Japan with his wife.

In a valley in Kusu, Oita Prefecture, a group of 18people including children were rescued Thursday morning after they werestranded the previous day when a river rose to dangerous levels, localofficials said.

In the 24 hours through noon Friday, the weatheragency forecast 500 mm of rain in the Kinki and Shikoku regions, 400 mm inTokai and 300 mm in the Hokuriku and Kanto-Koshin areas.