  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Powerlifter from Akmola region wins &#39;gold&#39; at IPF Asia and Oceania Championships

    16:20, 18 December 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The IPF Asia and Oceania Championships is held in the capital city of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, from December 14 through December 20, Sports.kz informs.

    Athlete Pavel Marda from Akmola region won the gold medal at the IPF Asia and Oceania Championships in the 74 kg category. He totaled 682.5 kg and won three small medals in squat, bench press and deadlift - two silver and one gold medals, Zakon.kz informs.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!