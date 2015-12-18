Powerlifter from Akmola region wins &#39;gold&#39; at IPF Asia and Oceania Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The IPF Asia and Oceania Championships is held in the capital city of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, from December 14 through December 20, Sports.kz informs.

Athlete Pavel Marda from Akmola region won the gold medal at the IPF Asia and Oceania Championships in the 74 kg category. He totaled 682.5 kg and won three small medals in squat, bench press and deadlift - two silver and one gold medals, Zakon.kz informs.