Powerlifter Koishibayeva wins silver at Rio Paralympics 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani powerlifter Raushan Koishibayeva has won a silver medal at the Rio Paralympics 2016, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Koishibayeva lifted 113kg in women's 67kg weight division and became the second after Chinese Yujiao Tan (135kg). Bronze medal was awarded to Egyptian Mahmoud Amal who had lifted 108kg.

Koishibayeva brought the second Paralympic medal to the Kazakh team. Earlier, Zulfiya Gabidullina won a gold medal in women’s 100m freestyle swimming.

Kazakhstan stands 35th in overall medal count now.

According to the National Paralympic Committee, Raushan Koishibayeva was born in 1996. In 1990, her both legs were amputated for a trauma. She came to a gym in 2010 and in 2014 she ranked the 13th at the world powerlifting championships and 6th at the Asian Games. She is a repeat winner and record-breaker of Kazakhstan. Raushan is married and has three children.

The Rio Paralympic Games will end on September 17, with an opening ceremony to be held September 18.