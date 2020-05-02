  • kz
    Powers of Senate Deputy Dariga Nazarbayeva to be terminated

    13:03, 02 May 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decreed to terminate the powers of the deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dariga Nazarbayeva, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    In a statement released by the Akorda’s press service, it is said that the powers of the deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dariga Nazarbayeva, will be terminated in accordance with the decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Akorda presidential residence Parliament Senate President of Kazakhstan Top Story
