PPP center to be launched in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A regional center of Public-Private Partnership will be established in Akmola region, this has been stated by deputy Governor of the region Dauren Adilbekov at a meeting with the participation of the head of the region Sergey Kulagin.

According to D.Adilbekov, as part of the President's Address the region is implementing public-private partnership in all sectors. Thus, it was decided to establish a regional center of Public-Private Partnership in Akmola region.

According to the press service of the regional administration office, there are 28 projects with the use of PPPs in the region. Moreover, three major projects are being implemented in cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.