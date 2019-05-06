PPP - key source of attracting private investments into infrastructure and social projects, PM

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Public Private Partnership is one of the key sources for attracting investments and factor of intensive economic development, Askar Mamin said noting that this mechanism is widely used in many developed countries, primeminister.kz reports.

The PM noted positive dynamics of realization of projects countrywide and charged to pay attention to issues which will help fully realize the current Public Private Partnership potential and give a new impetus to attracting foreign and domestic investments into economy and ensure its growth.



Mamin also added that Public Private Partnership development is one of the priorities of the Government work.



As of today there are 1,300 agreements worth KZT 3 trillion in Kazakhstan. Some of them have already been concluded and some are under preparation. The largest Public Private Partnership projects are being realized in sectors such as transport and infrastructure, power industry, housing and public utilities, education and healthcare.

The PM charged the National Economy Ministry to intensify its efforts highlighting that Public Private Partnership is one of the key sources for attracting private investments into various infrastructure and social projects. Kazakhstan Public Private Partnership Centre should also organize its work in conformity with the new format and become a centre for investors to develop and support Public Private Partnership projects on the one-stop shop principle.