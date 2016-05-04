Prague to host Kazakh Film Week in Oct 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prague is expected to host the Kazakh Film Week in October 2016, Kazinform learnt from Ambassador Serzhan Abdykarimov as saying at a briefing in the office of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry today.

“The negotiations regarding the Kazakh Film Week in Prague are underway. We would like to present the films about Kazakhstan’s history and modern pictures to the Czech audience. The list of the films has been compiled but not approved yet,” said the Ambassador.

According to him, Kazakhstani directors are aware of film festivals held in the Czech Republic and regularly attend them. This country makes a great contribution to the world cinematography. The Czech government returns from 20% to 30% of all expenses spent on shooting historical and modern films and blockbusters in the country, namely, in historical districts of Prague and medieval castles.