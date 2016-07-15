PrayForNice Top Trending Worldwide Topic on Twitter

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Following an attack that has left at least 80 dead and 120 injured, #PrayForNice has become the top-trending topic on Twitter.

As people were celebrating France's annual Bastille Day, a truck rammed into revelers, swerving down the road for 1.2 miles. The driver was later killed. Witnesses reported gunshots early on, but these accounts have not been confirmed since fireworks are usually a part of Bastille Day activities.

​​Another hashtag, #PortesOuvertesNice began trending immediately after the attack, as a way to help people find shelter. Facebook activated it's Safety Check application for the 18th time this year, for those in Nice to indicate that they are safe.

Source: Sputniknews.com