  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Pre-election campaign to kick off on May 11 across Kazakhstan

    16:08, 10 April 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Pre-election campaign of candidates for the 2019 presidential election will kick off on May 11 across Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Central Election Commission.



    "The pre-election campaign will begin on May 11 and run through June 8," Deputy Chairman of the commission Konstantin Petrov confirmed.

    The 2019 presidential election will be held on June 9 from 7:00 am till 20:00 pm. The votes will be counted within 12 hours.

    Tags:
    Elections in Kazakhstan Elections 2019 Presidential Election
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!