  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Pre-election campaigning kicks off in Kazakhstan

    19:06, 11 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The pre-election campaigning has started today in Kazakhstan.

    The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan has registered seven candidates for presidency. In particular, it registered Nur Otan Party's candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Ak Zhol Party's candidate Daniya Yespayeva, Uly Dala Kyrandary's candidate Sadibek Tugel, Auyl Party's candidate Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan candidate Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, Trade Unions Federation's candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov and Uly Dala Tagdyry's Amirzhan Kossanov.

    The presidential candidates will present their election programmes tonight. The election canvassing will last until June 8.

    Tags:
    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!