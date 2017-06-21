Pre-sale of Golovkin vs Alvarez tickets now on

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) urges his fans to make sure to get tickets to his much anticipated showdown with Mexican Saule ‘Canelo' Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) in pre-sale before they are sold out, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Fans can use promo code ‘GGG' to get tickets at AXS.com.



Earlier ESPN.com revealed ticket prices for the fight stating that the cheapest ticket will retail for $300 (96,600 tenge) and the most expensive one - for $5,000 (1,610,000 tenge).



Golovkin vs Alvarez fight is scheduled to be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16.