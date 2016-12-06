Precipitation and gusty wind forecast for Kazakhstan on Dec 6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high in most regions of Kazakhstan today, December 6. Only western and southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee for emergencies of the Internal Affairs Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Almaty, Mangistau, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau and East Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.



Meteorologists warn pedestrians and motorists in East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Kyzylorda, Atyrau and Mangistau regions to be careful on the roads covered with black ice.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps is expected to hit Kostanay, Zhambyl. South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions. Wind with gusts up to 17-22 mps will batter Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions.



Blizzard will hit Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions.