Precipitation and ice slick in store for Kazakhstan Jan 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Snowfall and precipitation are forecast to douse most regions of Kazakhstan, especially southern and southwest parts. Parts of the country will see fog, blizzard, ice slick, and bleak wind, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Monster wind will gust up to 30 mps in some parts of Almaty region. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Zhambyl and East Kazakhstan regions. Karaganda, Turkestan, and East Kazakhstan regions will see wind strengthen up to 15-20 mps. Wind will bring blizzard to Zhambyl, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, and Karaganda regions.

Patches of fog will be observed in Aktobe, Mangistau, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda at night and early in the morning.

Ice slick is predicted to coat roads in Zhambyl, Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Aktobe regions.