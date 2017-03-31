Precipitation and rushing mighty wind to hit Kazakhstan Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Friday, precipitation and rushing mighty wind are expected in most of the country except for the south and the southwest. Patchy fog and ice will remain; the northern, northwestern and central parts of Kazakhstan will see blowing snow; dust storm will be in the southwest, according to Kazhydromet.

In Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s with gusts of 25 m/s. In some places the wind speed will exceed 30 m/s with blowing snow, fog and ice expected at night.

Pavlodar and Karaganda regions expect locally blowing snow, fog and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 25 m/s and in some places up to 30 m/s at night and up to 15-20 m/s at daytime. Pavlodar region will have patchy ice conditions.

As to Zhambyl region, locally the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s and at night with gusts up to 23-28 m/s. In the southwest of the region it will be over 30 m/s with fog at night.

In Kostanay region the wind speed will also reach 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23-28 m/s and at daytime up to 15-20 m/s. In some places blowing snow, fog and ice are expected.

In the east of the country the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s, at night with wind gusts up to 25 m/s. Patchy fog is expected during night and in the morning.

Patchy fog will also be in South Kazakhstan region. At night and in the morning the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s.

In some places of Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions dust storm will pass with wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s as well.

In Aktobe region locally blowing snow, icy roads and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s are expected.

West Kazakhstan region will see patches of fog and ice. At daytime the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s.

In some places of Atyrau region the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s.