Precipitation, blowing snow expected in Kazakhstan today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation, fog, ice, blowing snow and strong winds in most parts of the country.

According to Kazhydromet, Akmola region will see patchy fog, ice, blowing snow, and strong winds in some places of up to 15-20 m/s, gusting up to 23 m/s.

In North-Kazakhstan region forecasters expect ice, blowing snow, strong wind 15-20 m/s, gusting up to 23-28 m/s.

In Pavlodar region - ice, blowing snow and strong wind of up to 15-20 m/s.

In Kyzylorda region seats - patchy fog, strong wind of up to 15-20 m/s.

In Mangistau region in places wind will strengthen at night up to 15-20 m/s.

Aktobe region will see patchy fog, ice, strong winds during the night of up to 18 m/s.

Patchy fog, ice and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s is expected in Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

In Kostanay region - patchy fog, ice, snowstorm, strong wind of up to 15-20 m/s.

Wind will also strengthen up to 15-20 m/s in some places of Zhambyl region. Night is expected to be foggy.

Wind in South-Kazakhstan region will be strong during the day gaining 15-20 m/s in some places. Forecaster also expect fog during the night.

In West Kazakhstan regions patchy fog in the afternoon, strong winds of up to 15-20 m/s.