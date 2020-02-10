Precipitation expected across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Most of the territory of Kazakhstan on February 10 will continue to be influenced by a deep cyclone hollow and precipitation in the form of rain and snow is expected, Kazinform reports referring to the RSE Kazhydromet.

Strong wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 23-28 m/s is predicted for Eats Kazakhstan region. Blowing snow in some areas of the region is expected.

Dense fog patches will cover some parts of Zhambyl and Turkestan regions. Wind of 15-20 gusting to 23-28 m/s is forecast for Zhambyl region.

Fog, black ice and rude wind gusting to 15-20 m/s are expected in some parts of Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions.

Snowstorm, fog and ice slick are predicted for Akmola, Pravlodar region.

Foggy weather is forecast for Mangystau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

Rude wind of 18-23 m/s will blow in Zhalanashkol area of Almaty region.