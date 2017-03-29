Precipitation expected in Kazakhstan on March 29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation all over the north and the west and locally in other parts of the country. Patchy fog, ice and wind strengthening are remaining with snowstorm in the north and the west and dust-storm and thunderstorm in the south and the south-west, Kazhydromet reports.

In Atyrau and Mangistau regions the wind will strengthen up to 17-22 m/s. Dust storm is expected in some places of Mangistau region.

Aktobe region expects wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s, patchy fog and ice.

West Kazakhstan region will also see patchy ice conditions but with snowstorm and gusts of wind up to 17-22 m/s.

In Almaty region near Zhalanashkol Lake the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s during the day.

Patchy fog, icy roads and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s will be in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Karaganda and Akmola regions. Karaganda and Akmola regions will have wind gusts up to 23 m/s and 25 m/s respectively.

As to East Kazakhstan region, the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s in places in. At night and in the morning it will be foggy.

Kyzylorda region locally expects dust storm, thunderstorm and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s. In Zhambyl region it will be foggy, and during the day with thunderstorm and wind gusts up to 15-20 m/s.

In some places of South Kazakhstan region thunderstorm is expected during the day.