Precipitation expected in Kazakhstan on March 29
In Atyrau and Mangistau regions the wind will strengthen up to 17-22 m/s. Dust storm is expected in some places of Mangistau region.
Aktobe region expects wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s, patchy fog and ice.
West Kazakhstan region will also see patchy ice conditions but with snowstorm and gusts of wind up to 17-22 m/s.
In Almaty region near Zhalanashkol Lake the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s during the day.
Patchy fog, icy roads and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s will be in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Karaganda and Akmola regions. Karaganda and Akmola regions will have wind gusts up to 23 m/s and 25 m/s respectively.
As to East Kazakhstan region, the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s in places in. At night and in the morning it will be foggy.
Kyzylorda region locally expects dust storm, thunderstorm and wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s. In Zhambyl region it will be foggy, and during the day with thunderstorm and wind gusts up to 15-20 m/s.
In some places of South Kazakhstan region thunderstorm is expected during the day.