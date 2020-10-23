Precipitation expected in Kazakhstan on Oct 23

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The national weather forecaster Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for October 23, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Affected by the cyclone in the Scandinavian areas, precipitation (rain, snow), strong wind, and occasional fog and ice are to occur in most parts of Kazakhstan. Only the southwest is to enjoy the weather without precipitation due to the northwestern anticyclone.

East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions are to brace for occasional fog, ice, wind at 15-20 mps, with gusts of up to 25 mps. Low snowstorm is predicted for East Kazakhstan region.

Ice, wind at 15-20 mps are to strike locally Akmola, Karaganda, and North Kazakhstan regions, while low snowstorm is also to hit Akmola and Karaganda regions.

Occasional fog, wind at 15-20 mps, and ice are to hit Kostanay, Pavlodar regions.

Wind is to blow 17-22 mps locally in Turkestan region as well as in the morning and afternoon in Almaty region.

Occasional fog is expected in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe regions, while strong wind at 15-20 mps is also predicted to hit West Kazakhstan region at day time.