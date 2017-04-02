Precipitation expected on April 2 in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation accoross the country today. Heavy rainfalls are expected in southern regions of Kazakhstan. It will be dry only in in the north-west, center and south-west. Gusty wind, fog, ice slick will persist. Thunderstorms are expectd in southern Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

In Zhambyl, South-Kazakhstan, North-Kazakhstan regions, gusty winds up to 23-28 m/s and patchy fog. South-Kazakhstan region will also see thunderstorms.

In Akmola, Mangistau, Aktobe and Karaganda regions patchy fog is expected during the day.

In West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, winds up to 15-20 m/s, fog.

In Kyzylorda and Pavlodar regions, also 15-20 m/s wind.

East Kazakhstan region will see patchy fog, and roads will be icy there.