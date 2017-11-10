Precipitation forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather, Kazhydromet reports.

Gusty wind, fog, black ice and blizzard are forecast for some parts of the country.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 30 mps in East Kazakhstan.



Patches of fog will blanket some parts of Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.



Blizzard and black ice are expected in East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.