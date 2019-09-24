Precipitation, ground frost forecast in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather is expected across Kazakhstan on September 24, Kazhydromet reports.

Wind intensification is expected to be 15-20, in places 23-28 m/s, gusting to 30 m/s in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

Strong wind of 15-20, in places 23-28, with gusts of 30 m/s is also predicted for Pavlodar region,

Kostanay and Aktobe regions will also be hit by rude wind of 15-20 m/s. Wind gusts will reach 23-28 m/s.

Strong wind of 15-20 m/s and fog are forecast for Aktobe region.

Rude wind in Mangystau region will cause a dust storm.

15-20 m/s wind will blow in Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

Foggy weather is predicted for Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions of the country.

During a thunderstorm, wind amplification in Almaty region is expected to be 15-20 m/s.

Air temperature drop to 1-3 degrees will occur in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions. Ground frost is possible during night hours.

Extreme fire hazard remains in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Karaganda and West Kazakhstan regions of Kazakhstan.