Precipitation in store for Kazakhstan on Mar 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Due to the Northwestern cyclone much of Kazakhstan will see unstable weather conditions, precipitations as rain and snow, predicted to fall heavy in the south. The country is to brace for occasional fog, ice slick, heavy wind, and ground blizzard, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Kostanay region is to brace for 15-20mps wind with gusts of up to 23mps. Fog, ice slick, and blizzard are to hit the region in places.

15-20mps wind, reaching up to 23mps in the afternoon, is to batter in places Akmola and Pavlodar regions at night and most parts of the regions at daytime. Ground blizzard is expected locally. Ice slick is to hit in places Akmola region as well as Pavlodar region at daytime.

15-20mps wind, gusting up to 25mps at daytime, is expected to batter North Kazakhstan region in places at night and most of the region in the afternoon. Occasional fog and blizzard as well as ice slick at daytime are predicted as well.

Aktobe region is to see in places ground blizzard, fog, ice slick, and 15-20mps wind.

Occasional fog, ice slick, and 15-20mps wind are in store for Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Atyrau regions. Gusts of up to 23mps are forecast for Zhambyl region.

Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions are to see in places fog and 15-20mps wind as well as ice slick at daytime. Ground blizzard will batter Karaganda region locally.

Almaty, Turkestan, and West Kazakhstan regions will expect occasional fog and ice slick. Wind is to reach 15-20mps here and there at daytime.

Mangistau region is to brace for ice slick in places at night and in the morning as well as 15-20mps wind at daytime.