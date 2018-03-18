Precipitation in store for Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Sunday, frontal passage will cause precipitation on the larger part of Kazakhstan, according to Kazhydromet.

Forecasters warn of fog, ice, winds strengthening and snowstorms.

Fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s with gusts up to 23 m/s are expected in North-Kazakhstan region. Mets also warn of icy road conditions and snowstorms in some parts of the region.

Parts of Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions will be blanketed in fog. Wind speeds are expected to reach 15-20 m/s.

Fog and strong winds up to 15-20 m/s are expected in Kyzylorda and West Kazakhstan regions. Drivers and pedestrians are advised to use caution due to icy road conditions.

Wind speeds in Atyrau, Aktobe, and Kostanay regions will reach 18 m/s. Parts of the regions will be covered in fog. Icy roads conditions are predicted for Kostanay region.

Patchy fog and icy roads conditions are expected in East Kazakhstan region.

Parts of Mangistau, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions will be blanketed in fog.