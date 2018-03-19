Precipitation possible throughout Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - With atmospheric fronts covering the major part of Kazakhstan, unstable weather with patchy precipitation will remain on Monday. There will be spots of fogs, occasional icing, wind and ground blizzard, according to Kazhydromet.

In Akmola region, there will may be icing and blizzard; fogs at night and in the morning. At night and daytime wind speed may increase to 15-20 m/s with blasts 23-28 m/s.

In Almaty region at night there will be patchy fog, icing and wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s.

In Zhambyl region it may be foggy at night, and wind may increase to 15-20 m/s.

In South Kazakhstan region wind may increase to 15-20 m/s, there may be fog at night and in the morning.

In Kyzylorda and West-Kazakhstan region there may be fog and icing; in West Kazakhstan region wind may increase to 15-20 m/s.

Patchy fogs and 15-20 m/s wind is possible in Mangistau region.

In Atyrau region wind may increase to 15-20 m/s, at night and in the morning there may be fog, icing and ground blizzard.

In Aktobe region the weather is expected to be foggy. There may be icing and ground blizzard, at night and in the morning wind may increase to 15-20 m/s.

In Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and in daytime in Pavlodar region wind may vary from 15-20 m/s to 23-28 m/s, there may be patchy blizzard, icing and fog.

In Karaganda region it will be foggy, icy, and windy - 15-20 m/s. During the day wind blasts may be about 23 m/s.

In East Kazakhstan region there may be icing. At night and in the morning there may be foggy in some areas, wind may increase to 15-20 m/s.