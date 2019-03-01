Precipitation predicted in Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The passage of atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation in most of Kazakhstan, mostly snow in the northern part of the country, whereas the southeastern region will see no precipitation. Patchy fog, ice slick, blizzard, and strong winds are expected, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In the area near Lake Zhalanashkol in Almaty region, the wind will strengthen up to 18-23 meters per second. The wind speed will even reach 29 mps in the daytime.



In East Kazakhstan region, patchy fog, ice slick, 15-20 mps wind, and blowing snow are expected. In Zharma district, the gusts of wind will be as strong as 25 mps.



Blowing snow and 15-20 mps wind are also predicted in Akmola region.



Zhambyl region will see patches of fog and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps.



In Turkestan region, there will be thunderstorms and 15-20 mps winds.



In Kyzylorda and Mangistau regions, patchy fog and ice slick are expected.



Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions will see patchy fog, ice slick, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps.



As for Aktobe and Kostanay regions, there will be patchy fog, blowing snow, and 18 mps strong wind. Besides, the roads will be icy in Aktobe region.



Patchy fog is also expected in North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.



In Karaganda region, there will be patches of fog, ice slick, and blowing snow. The wind speed will reach 15-20 meters per second.